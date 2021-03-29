16 LNG vessels waiting to enter Suez Canal

According to Egyptian authorities, the ultra large container ship – Ever Given – which has blocked traffic for nearly a week now has been “re-oriented 80% in the right direction.” Suez Canal Authority, Chief Osama Rabie said in a statement: “the stern moved to 102 m from the shore”, compared to its position 4 m from the shore previously. The official from Shoei Kisen said the Ever Given was “stuck at an angle of 30° towards the canal but that has eased”, adding that the ship “has turned” but it “is not afloat.”

A total of 11 tug boats have been pulling at Ever Given since this morning. Further tugging operations are reported to resume once the tide rises again later on today – and marine traffic through the canal will only resume once the ship is directed to the Great Lakes area.

On Kpler LNG as of 29 March, there are 18 LNG vessels (10 laden, eight ballast) impacted with expired ETAs for Suez Canal Transit due to congestion caused by Ever Given. Of the 10 laden vessels: seven cargoes are destined to Asia for delivery, and three cargoes to Europe.

Golar Tundra has been stuck in the Suez Canal for six days since 23 March, while Qatargas' Rasheeda has been waiting the longest since 22 March (for one full week now) to transit Suez Canal.

There is a total of 16 LNG vessels (11 in the North Entrance vs five in the South Entrance) waiting for entry at either side of the canal. This compares to a total of eight LNG vessels (four South Entrance vs four North Entrance) waiting both side of the canal on 26 March, and three vessels (two South Entrance vs one North Entrance) on 24 March.

Kpler Analysts estimate three more vessels (Al Thakira, Al Rekayyat, Al Khuwair) to arrive at North Entrance, and one more vessel (Arctic Princess) to arrive at South Entrance by Wednesday (bringing total waiting vessels to 20), assuming no diversions for vessels currently sailing towards Suez Canal.

Out of 14 LNG vessels waiting to transit Suez Canal South-Bound by the end of Wednesday, eight ballast vessels belong to Qatargas. There will be considerable delays in the loading schedule at Ras Laffan for the start of April due to the congestion.

Additionally, there are currently 11 ballast vessels waiting at Ras Laffan Anchorage. It is likely that Qatargas is reshuffling cargoes due to the congestion over at Suez Canal which have disrupted usual trade route from Ras Laffan - Suez Canal - Europe delivery.

Diversions: Nine LNG diversions (four laden vs five ballast) have been spot-ted since 24 March due to blocked traffic at Suez Canal. Out of which, eight vessels are routing via the Cape of Good Hope (CoGH). Out of the nine diversions, five diversions (two laden and three ballast) are onboard Qatari vessels.