QatarEnergy and Excelerate Energy sign 15-year SPA

QatarEnergy and Excelerate Energy have signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of LNG from Qatar to Bangladesh.

Pursuant to the SPA, Excelerate will purchase up to 1 million tpy of LNG from QatarEnergy to be delivered to FSRUs in Bangladesh for 15 years starting in January 2026.

Excelerate will purchase 0.85 million tpy of LNG in 2026 and 2027, and 1 million tpy from 2028 – 2040.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Excelerate for the supply of up to 1 million tpy of LNG to Bangladesh. This new agreement will further strengthen our relationship with Excelerate while also supporting the energy requirements of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and its stride towards greater economic development.”

Qatar is the largest LNG supplier to Bangladesh and aspires to continue being the LNG supplier of choice for partners in the South Asia LNG markets.