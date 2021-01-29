VINCI awarded LNG tank construction contract by National Grid

VINCI Construction subsidiaries Entrepose Contracting, VINCI Construction Grands Projets, and Taylor Woodrow have been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by National Grid for a 190 000 m3 LNG tank in the UK.

This project is part of the programme to expand the capacity of the largest LNG terminal in Europe, located on the Isle of Grain – off the east coast of England, 60 km from London.

This full containment tank has a 9% nickel steel inner tank with a pre-stressed concrete outer shell, poured in-situ using slipforming. The works, with a budget of €200 million, are set to continue until June 2025.

VINCI has built approximately 20 LNG tanks worldwide over the past 15 years, including three which are still under construction: two in Russia (160 000 m3 each) and one in Canada (225 000 m3). The Group is recognised for its capacity to meet the expectations of major players in the sector and can be considered an industry leader in the design-build of large scale cryogenic storage tanks in any type of environment.