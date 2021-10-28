SLNG is catalysing new possibilities in the energy transition

SAP SE has announced that Singapore LNG Corp. (SLNG) has chosen SAP S/4HANA Cloud (Private Cloud Edition) to help optimise its business processes, as part of its strategy to utilise technology and innovation to meet and exceed its Energy Security mandate, facilitate the growth of Singapore as a LNG hub, and explore the adoption of newer and more sustainable energy sources. Using SAP intelligent ERP, users gain visibility across business functions such as finance, HR, procurement, and maintenance to power data-driven decisions.

SLNG is a critical part of Singapore's energy story, playing a key role as one of the four Switches of Singapore’s Energy Future, identified by the Energy Market Authority (EMA). With more than 95% of its electricity generated from natural gas, SLNG helps to strengthen the country's energy security by enabling LNG to be imported from anywhere in the world; and by ensuring undisrupted send-out of regasified LNG for power generation.

At the same time, SLNG is an advocate for the development of Singapore as an LNG hub, and the growth of the LNG ecosystem in Singapore and beyond. In this regard, SLNG offers a wide range of LNG-related solutions such as vessel gassing-up and cool-down, storage and reload (including small scale LNG), LNG bunkering, LNG transhipment and LNG truck load-ing. In pursuing its vision to catalyse new possibilities in the energy transition, SLNG is also continuously exploring new opportunities in LNG and other sustainable energy sources.

Mr Chong Nai Min, Vice President (Information Technology), SLNG, said, “With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, we have an integrated platform that gives us a single source of truth for more effective and accurate data analysis. The integrated platform also enables greater productivity through enhanced automation and embedded analytics, scalability to support future business growth, as well as reliability by reducing data discrepancies across multiple systems. The real-time insights that we gain allow us to be more agile and competitive as we respond to market demands and new opportunities in LNG and beyond.”

Previously, SLNG stored data in separate finance, HR, procurement and maintenance systems. Frequent disruptions in data interfaces often led to data discrepancies and need for manual reconciliations. SAP S/4HANA Cloud connects data at the source, and is available in real-time for business planning.

“Adapting to today’s digital economy in the never normal requires a strong digital core. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the objective is for SLNG to simplify operational processes, reduce downtime with predictive technology, and transition employees to high-value work,” said Eileen Chua, Managing Director, SAP Singapore.

“SLNG is now empowered with the latest leading business processes and practices from SAP to become an intelligent enterprise and aid in cementing Singapore's role as a regional LNG hub, as Southeast Asia nations move from coal to cleaner energy sources,” added Chua.

Other SAP solutions implemented include Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (iRPA) for workflow automation, SAP Intelligent Asset Management for asset reliability management, SAP Ariba to digitise procurement, SAP SuccessFactors and Concur for core HR processes and employee claims, and Qualtrics for employee experience management. SLNG has been using SAP Finance for financial management and reporting since 2012. Powering a digital supply chain for workplace transformation and innovation

The heart of SLNG is its employees, from the financial analyst responsible for payment processing to the maintenance planners who co-ordinate maintenance activities at the terminal. SLNG uses iRPA to automate administrative tasks and workflows, allowing employees to save time and focus on more strategic work. For example, SLNG has built bots to automate the payment process for non-PO invoices that were previously entered manually.

Unplanned downtime can be costly and may erode customer trust. At SLNG, maintenance technicians follow a planned schedule to service equipment and respond to service requests. Using a predictive approach, SLNG aims to maximise asset availability and reduce maintenance costs by using historical data and usage patterns collected by sensors, to detect potential failures.