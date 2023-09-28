Enagás acquires 10% of HEH

Enagás has finalised the acquisition of 10% of the shares of Hanseatic Energy Hub GmbH (HEH), a consortium in which it participates as an industrial partner. HEH has projects in Stade (Germany), which is set to become the location for one of the FSRUs charter the by the German government, operated by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), and for terminal for liquified gases on land that will also be prepared to operate with green ammonia.

With its 10% stake, Enagás strengthens the consortium formed by the Buss Group (founding shareholder), Partners Group (on behalf of its clients), and industrial partner, Dow. Enagás will contribute its experience as one of Europe’s leading transmission system operators (TSO) in the development and running of energy infrastructures, including carbon-neutral LNG terminals, assuming a leading role in the plant operations.

The deal has already been approved by the German regulator (BNetzA) and has received EU Competition Clearance.

Arturo Gonzalo, CEO of Enagás, said: “The entry of Enagás in Germany as an industrial partner in HEH fits perfectly with the objectives established in the company's Strategic Plan of contributing to the security of energy supply and the decarbonisation of Europe.”

“Enagás, together with the TSOs of Portugal and France, presented to the call for Projects of Common European Interest (PCI) the first European project for a hydrogen corridor, H2Med, after a historic agreement to which Germany also joined, and is firmly committed to renewable hydrogen for the decarbonisation of its industry.”

HEH commissioned a consortium led by international EPC specialist, Técnicas Reunidas, to develop the onshore terminal, subject to the final investment decision. Other members of the consortium are the FCC Group and Entrade GmbH.

HEH has already contracted 10 billion m3/y of long-term LNG capacity with EnBW and SEFE.

The aim of the project is to develop a flexible modular system for the transition to green energy in the Stade industrial park, where Dow already is the largest European producer of electrolysis hydrogen. This location also offers the possibility of creating synergies with the chemical, logistics and energy sectors.

In an initial phase, from end of 2023 until the commissioning of the onshore terminal, HEH will also be the site of one of the five FSRUs chartered by the German government.

The works on the onshore superstructure – formed by the discharge arms and a gas pipeline – of the FSRU being developed by HEH, are progressing according to planning, and are expected to be completed in December, with the aim of getting the infrastructure up and running this winter.

In the second phase, from 2027, LNG and renewable energy sources such as bio-LNG and synthetic natural gas (SNG) will be able to be imported from the onshore terminal. The planned regasification capacity is 13.3 billion m3/y. The terminal, the port, the industrial park and the connecting infrastructure are designed for the future use of ammonia.

HEH’s planned investment volume for the terminal is around €1 billion.