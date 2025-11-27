Venture Global and Tokyo Gas announce LNG SPA
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Venture Global, Inc. and Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd have announced the execution of a new, long-term LNG sales and purchase agreement (SPA). Under the SPA, Tokyo Gas will procure 1 million tpy of LNG from Venture Global for 20 years, starting in 2030. This deal marks 7.75 million tpy of SPAs signed by Venture Global in the last six months.
“With nearly 8 million tpy of new long-term commitments signed this year, Venture Global is pleased to build on our commercial momentum through this new partnership with Tokyo Gas,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “Tokyo Gas is a pioneer in the LNG industry and leading provider of natural gas to Japan, and we look forward to working with them as we grow our position as a top LNG supplier to Japan. This agreement will contribute significantly to the US-Japan balance of trade over the duration of the SPA, providing Japan with affordable, reliable American LNG.”
