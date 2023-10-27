QatarEnergy and Eni sign 27-year LNG supply agreement

Affiliates of QatarEnergy and Eni have signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of up to 1 million tpy of LNG from Qatar to Italy.

Pursuant to the SPA, the LNG will be delivered to FSRU Italia, located in the port of Piombino, in Italy’s Tuscany region.

LNG deliveries are expected to start in 2026 for a term of 27 years and will be sourced from the joint venture between QatarEnergy and Eni that holds an interest in Qatar’s North Field East (NFE) expansion project.

The SPA was signed by Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Eni, at a special event held in Doha in the presence of senior executives from both companies.

Minister Al-Kaabi said: “Today, we are taking another important step in strengthening our partnership with Eni that will foster our mutual co-operation for many years to come. Our partnership with Eni has borne fruitful results, including LNG deliveries through the Fluxys LNG terminal in Belgium’s Zeebrugge port and upstream exploration projects in various locations around the world. This agreement further builds on Eni’s first entry in the upstream sector in the State of Qatar through our partnership in the historic NFE expansion project.”

“Together, we will continue to demonstrate commitment to the European markets in general, and to the Italian market in particular. Since 2009, Qatari LNG has been arriving at the Adriatic LNG terminal in the northern Adriatic to meet more than 10% of Italy’s natural gas requirements.”

Eni is a partner in the 32 million tpy NFE expansion project with a 3.125% share.