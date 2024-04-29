Wärtsilä receives cargo handling system order for LNG bunkering vessel

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply the cargo handling system for a new 12 500 m3 LNG bunkering vessel being built for Spanish shipowner Scale Gas, a subsidiary of Enagás, the owner and operator of Spain’s gas grid. The vessel is co-financed from the Support for Sustainable and Digital Transport Programme, part of the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan from the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda. The order has been placed by the yard building the vessel, Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, and was booked by Wärtsilä in 1Q24.

In placing the order, Wärtsilä’s experience and market leading position in small scale LNG applications was emphasised. The company’s ability to engineer, design and deliver a complete system, including the boil-off gas (BOG) management, integrated fuel supply, custody transfer, and bunkering transfer systems, was central to the contract award.

“The number of LNG-fuelled vessels continues to increase, which in turn means that more LNG bunkering ships are needed. We are the leader in this segment for both ship and tank building, Wärtsilä’s experience and track-record is recognised, so we select them for this project,” said David Wei, Director of Purchase Department, CIMC SOE.

“The trend towards LNG represents the industry’s transition to greater environmental sustainability, and we are extremely pleased to support this with modern and reliable systems that optimise overall cargo handling efficiency,” added Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard during 2Q25.

Wärtsilä has a long-standing relationship with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, and has supplied cargo handling systems for a number of LNG, LPG, ethane/ethylene, and multi-gas carriers built by the yard.