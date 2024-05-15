MidOcean Energy appoints new CFO

MidOcean Energy, a LNG company formed and managed by EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, has announced the appointment of Armand Lumens as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Lumens brings to MidOcean more than 30 years of highly relevant and broad expertise across M&A, private equity, business development, trading, financing, audit, risk management, venture capital, take-privates and initial public offerings.

"We are delighted to welcome Armand to the MidOcean team,” said De la Rey Venter, MidOcean’s CEO. “We’re confident in his ability to drive financial excellence and contribute to the company's continued growth and success. His wealth of expertise will be an invaluable asset as MidOcean continues to pursue its strategic objectives."

“MidOcean is well positioned to make a significant impact on the energy transition through its expertise in and focus on LNG. I am thrilled to join De la Rey and the EIG team as it seeks to build a global LNG portfolio,” commented Lumens.

Lumens most recently served as the Group CFO of Neptune Energy, where he played a pivotal role in developing and implementing the company's financial and IT strategies and achieving its operational success. Prior to his tenure at Neptune Energy, he held the position of Group CFO at Louis Dreyfus. Previously, Lumens spent more than 24 years at Shell, where he held various senior positions, including CFO of Shell Trading, Chief Internal Auditor and Head of Group External Reporting and Planning.