Naftogaz to deliver US LNG via Klaipeda terminal for first time

Naftogaz Group, in co-operation with the Lithuanian state-owned energy holding Ignitis Group, has secured the supply of 90 million m3 of US LNG. The gas will be delivered via the LNG terminal in Klaipeda (Lithuania), with Naftogaz independently arranging transportation to Ukraine.

The gas will be supplied to Ukraine throughout February and March 2026.

“In the current conditions, when Russia is attacking our energy and gas infrastructure on a virtually daily basis, it is critically important to diversify energy supply routes and strengthen energy security in order to guarantee stable gas supply to Ukrainian consumers under any circumstances,” said Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Denys Shmyhal.

“The Klaipeda LNG terminal is one of the most actively used in Europe; through it, we can contribute to a reliable gas supply and strengthen the energy security of our partners in Ukraine. We have found ways to make more efficient use of our existing infrastructure and provide real support to the people of Ukraine as quickly as possible. We aim to build on the experience of LNG supplies through the Lithuanian ‘Independence’ terminal and turn it into a stable, long-term LNG supply option via the regional supply corridor we have initiated – the ‘Amber Gas Corridor’,” added Minister of Energy, Žygimantas Vaiciunas.

The Klaipeda terminal deliveries complement existing LNG import routes and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s gas supply, reducing dependence on individual routes and increasing the flexibility of the system.

“This is yet another step toward diversifying gas supply routes for Ukraine. We are consistently expanding our cooperation with European partners to secure reliable and flexible gas supplies amidst the war and systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. This is necessary to ensure the stability of both the ongoing and the next heating seasons,” commented Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz.

“This co-operation marks an important milestone for regional energy security and for Ukraine’s resilience. By enabling our first delivery of LNG to Ukraine, we are demonstrating how regional infrastructure and trusted partnerships can provide real, practical support in times of need. Ignitis Group has proven to be a reliable and flexible partner, capable of facilitating complex crossborder energy operations, and we stand ready to support similar initiatives in the future,” concluded Ignitis Group CEO, Darius Maikštenas.