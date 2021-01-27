Kanfer signs LOI for two small scale LNG bunker vessels

Norway’s Kanfer Shipping AS has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with China-based Taizhou Wuzhou Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd for the construction of its first two small scale LNG bunker and distribution ships, with 6000 m3 tank capacity each.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery within 1H23, with the option to build additional vessels. Kanfer will own the vessels together with its partners and charter them out on long-term contracts.

CGR Arctic Marine AS, a technological partner of Kanfer, is the conceptual developer of these LNG distribution and bunker vessels. CGR’s concept design for these two LNG bunker and distribution ships, including their specialised cargo and gas process plants, addresses the immediate industry need for more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly LNG bunkering. They feature:

Mono-tank design with simple arrangement and minimal boil-off.

Pure gas electric power production combined with hybrid battery technology.

Lowest possible environmental footprint.

Extreme manoeuvrability with Azipull thrusters and bow thruster combined with joystick operation.

500 m3 MDO cargo tank.

“These ships will be the most cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly small scale LNG ships in the global marketplace,” said Founder and CEO Stig Hagen of Kanfer Shipping.

Hagen continued: “Kanfer sees a rapidly expanding market for LNG bunker vessels as the world maritime industry continues to pivot towards its decarbonisation goals through LNG. The growing demand for new LNG bunkering vessels makes our decision well-timed, especially now that equivalent, new-built vessels to be delivered in 2022 have already been chartered out. The need for the emergence of new LNG bunkering centres will indeed be critical as the trading pattern for gas-driven vessels will be global and very diversified. The existing hubs will also need to expand to cater for growing demand. This is one of the reasons why Kanfer is confident that the timing is advantageous. CGR’s very cost-efficient design, verified by Gas Entec, both CAPEX and OPEX- wise, will make our customers maximally competitive.”

Taizhou Yard has extensive experience with building gas carriers. CGR Founder and Capt. Bård Nordberg, has been leading the design & construction of 10 small scale gas carriers at the shipyard, including several LNG vessels.

“This announcement represents an important step for Kanfer in realising its goal to provide cost-efficient and environmentally friendly bunker vessels. Having strong cooperation with blue-chip shipping companies and LNG terminal owners has positioned Kanfer to move forward today with these two new LNG bunker vessels,” said Hagen.