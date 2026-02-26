Technip Energies, as leader of a joint venture (T.ENCCCGAC JV) with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) and Gulf Asia Contracting (GAC), has been awarded an EPCC contract by QatarEnergy for the onshore LNG facilities of the North Field West (NFW) project.

This award covers the delivery of two mega trains, each with a capacity of 8 million tpy of LNG, as a replication of the two trains under construction by Technip Energies and CCC for the North Field South (NFS) project. Similar to North Field East (NFE) and NFS, NFW will capture and sequestrate an additional 1.1 million tpy of carbon dioxide to bring the total to 2.2 million tpy from NFS and NFW combined.

This expansion project will produce approximately 16 million tpy of LNG, and together with NFE and NFS projects, will increase Qatar’s total LNG export capacity from 77 million tpy to 142 million tpy.

Qatar is a country of strategic importance to Technip Energies, having maintained a strong local presence since 1986.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “We are honoured by QatarEnergy’s continued trust, which further reinforces our long-term strategic partnership built on shared values, performance, delivery predictability, and a common vision for the future of LNG. This award reflects not only the continuity of our engagement across the North Field developments, but also a crucial contribution to meeting growing global LNG demand. Building on our leadership in LNG and, together with our long-standing partners CCC and GAC, we are proud to continue delivering world-class LNG facilities that combine scale, efficiency, and significantly reduced carbon intensity.”