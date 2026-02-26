EXIM approves export insurance deal

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) Board of Directors have approved a US$400 million export insurance deal supporting US LNG exports to Türkiye. The transaction supports New York-based Hartree Partners in exporting US-sourced LNG to BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corp., Türkiye's state-owned energy company.

“Under President Trump's leadership, EXIM is ensuring American molecules and technologies reach every corner of the globe,” said President and Chairman John Jovanovic. “This deal is exactly what we're here to do – support American workers, strengthen our strategic partnerships, and prove that American energy can fuel the world.”

“We are excited about partnering with EXIM and BOTAS. We look forward to a successful and collaborative long-term relationship delivering US LNG to Türkiye,” added Stephen Hendel, one of Hartree Partner’s Founding Manag-ing Directors. “This deal will also support our wider strategy of delivering low cost, tailor-made and reliable US-sourced LNG supply chain solutions that meet the specific requirements of our customers.”