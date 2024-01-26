Glenfarne’s Texas LNG updates commercial status

Texas LNG, a four million tpy LNG export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, and a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, a global energy transition leader providing critical solutions to lower the world’s carbon footprint, received its Section 10 and Section 404 permits from the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Texas state-level approval from the Railroad Commission of Texas under The Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972, completing the project’s permitting efforts required for a final investment decision.

This news follows Texas LNG’s recent announcement that it signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with EQT Corporation (EQT) for natural gas liquefaction services for 0.5 million tpy of LNG. Texas LNG is in advanced stages of negotiations for the remaining volumes from the project expected to conclude in the near-term including finalising previously executed, but unannounced, HOA’s and Memorandums of Understanding.

“With these permits in hand and contracts signed, Glenfarne anticipates concluding commercialisation of Texas LNG in 1H24. Texas LNG has both its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permit and Department of Energy non-Free Trade Agreement permit in hand, and we believe that makes the project among the most attractive options for contracting US LNG. I am immensely proud of the team’s ability to take this project from concept to reality working with industry-leading partners and customers, and we look forward to closing our financing and commencing construction later this year,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Energy Transition.

Glenfarne recently announced partnerships with Bakes Hughes and ABB to help develop the terminal, representing more than half a billion dollars’ worth of equipment selections for Texas LNG to date. Texas LNG expects to close its project financing in 2024 with construction commencing shortly thereafter. The first LNG exports from Texas LNG are expected to be shipped in 2028.

Texas LNG was designed to be one of the lowest-emitting export terminals on the planet, providing reliable, responsibly sourced US LNG that can help fuel the global energy transition to renewables and reinforce energy security.