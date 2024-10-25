SEFE and ConocoPhillips commence long-term gas partnership

Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE) and ConocoPhillips have recently entered into a new long-term natural gas agreement, under which first gas deliveries have been successfully completed. Over the next 10 years, ConocoPhillips will deliver up to 9 billion m3 of natural gas from their European portfolio to SEFE at various trading hubs across Europe.

ConocoPhillips has a large and growing European supply portfolio, including Norwegian natural gas production and LNG imports. SEFE's European customer portfolio requires around 20 billion m3/y of natural gas. This partnership is a perfect fit to balance the supply and demand of both companies.

“The long-term partnership between SEFE and ConocoPhillips is an important milestone in pursuing our ambition to diversify our natural gas portfolio,” emphasised SEFE CCO, Frederic Barnaud. “It demonstrates our commitment to securing energy supply for Europe.”