Vitol and IRH finalise 20-year LNG supply agreement

Vitol Inc. and IRH Global Trading Ltd, a subsidiary of International Resources Holding, have declared that further to the announcement of 5 November 2025 they have executed a natural gas sale and purchase agreement (SPA).

Under the agreement, Vitol will supply 1 million tpy of LNG on a free on-board (FOB) to IRH for a period of 20 years, reinforcing IRH’s long-term commitment to securing reliable and diversified energy supply to meet growing global demand.

Pablo Galante Escobar, Global Head of LNG and European Gas & Power at Vitol, said: “We are excited to conclude this agreement with IRH, which makes part of the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms. Vitol has a longstanding commitment to deliver LNG safely and reliably to customers worldwide by leveraging its robust and diverse long-term LNG portfolio. We look forward to continuing to build upon our strong relationship IRH.”

Ali Rashed Al Rashdi, CEO of IRH, added: “This agreement represents an important step in IRH’s long-term strategy to build a diversified, resilient, and globally integrated LNG portfolio. Partnering with Vitol allows us to secure reliable supply over the long term while further strengthening our presence across key international gas markets.”