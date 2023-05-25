Titan and Carnival Corporation conclude first LNG bunker operation

Titan and Carnival Corporation concluded their first LNG bunker operation in the Port of Kiel, Germany, on the 6 May 2023.

The Optimus, a long-term chartered LNG bunker vessel by Titan with a capacity of 6000 m3, and owned by Elengir, delivered LNG bunkers to the LFV, the AIDANova cruise vessel.

The operation was successfully carried out and it ran as planned. This was the first LNG bunker delivery ever performed in the Port of Kiel.

This was the first LNG delivery of a series of bunkers that Titan will deliver to the AIDANova cruise vessel.