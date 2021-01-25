Siem Car Carriers adds second LNG-fuelled PCTC

Siem Car Carriers has added a second super-eco, LNG-fuelled PCTC vessel to its fleet to join its sister ship as the world’s largest vessels of their kind.

The Siem Aristotle, is currently on its maiden voyage from Emden, Germany, to North America. The ship’s first bunkering commenced, taking on over 800 t of eco-friendly LNG fuel. Nearly 4800 cars for VKWL were loaded, bound for Canada, USA, and Mexico.

The vessel is 200 m long and 38 m wide, with a maximum draft of 10 m and its sailing speed of up to 19 nautical mph. The Aristotle recently made port calls in Halifax, NS, Baltimore MD, and Vera Cruz, MX.

Operating exclusively for Volkswagen Group, the Aristotle is the second instalment in Siem Car Carriers’ fleet that is revolutionising how long-distance shipping is conducted. Fuelled by Liquid Natural Gas, it reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25%, nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 30%, particulate matter by up to 60% and sulfur oxide emissions by up to 100%. Looking to the future, these vessels have sparked the necessary change toward climate-neutral shipping in the maritime industry.

The vessel will be managed by SCC’s sister company – Siem Ship Management based in Gdynia, Poland. While in Emden, the experienced management and crew took all precautions necessary to ensure safe bunkering of LNG for the vessel.