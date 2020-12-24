GTT receives LNG carrier tank design order from Korea

GTT has received an order from Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of four LNG carriers.

Three of these LNG carriers will be built by HHI, two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and one on behalf of a European ship-owner. The last LNG carrier will be built by HSHI on behalf of a European ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third and fourth quarter of 2024.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are pleased to receive this new order from the Hyundai Group. This brings to 41 the total number of LNG carriers ordered to GTT this year.”