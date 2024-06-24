Gasunie and Vopak starts market consultation for EemsEnergyTerminal

In partnership with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Gasunie and Vopak are exploring options to utilise the EemsEnergyTerminal for longer than initially planned at the port of Eemshaven. This market consultation will not only look at LNG, but is also intended to explore ways to bring about a future, rapid transition to a more sustainable energy system; one where hydrogen and carbon capture and storage play key roles.

Following the loss of Russian gas and the end of gas extraction from the Groningen gas field, security of energy supply for the Netherlands and its neighbouring countries has changed drastically. Currently, roughly 75% of Netherlands gas needs are met by its imports. As LNG imports are expected to continue to be needed over the coming years, the LNG terminal is set to play a key role in the transition to renewable energy.

Gasunie and Vopak are keen to affirm their joint ambition to harness this LNG infrastructure to contribute to security of energy supply in Europe. The partners are also making plans for further hydrogen development at the Eemshaven site and exploring options for carbon capture and transport in line with the transition to a more sustainable energy system. One of the options on the table is to keep EemsEnergyTerminal at Eemshaven for longer than initially planned. To assess the viability of this option, Gasunie and Vopak have now launched a market consultation to gauge the market’s interest in hydrogen and CO 2 and to see what would be possible.

The consultation is intended to gauge market interest in importing LNG through EemsEnergyTerminal beyond 2027, as well as to get an idea of the conditions market parties would set. It will also look at permit regulations and the required technical aspects. The results of the consultation may lead to an ‘open season’ where the required capacity is offered to the market in a transparent manner.

