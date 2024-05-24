LNG Croatia receives first cargo from Algeria

On 22 May 2024, the 92nd LNG carrier, berthed with FSRU LNG Croatia, delivered LNG from Algeria for the first time.

Thus, Algeria joined the group of 12 countries from which LNG has been deliv-ered to the terminal so far.

This confirms the fact that by constructing and putting into operation the LNG terminal, Croatia has maximised the security of natural gas supply, considering that now, compared to the position of Croatia before the construction of the terminal, it can supply natural gas from all parts of the world.