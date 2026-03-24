Venture Global and Vitol announce new LNG purchase agreement

Venture Global, Inc. and Vitol have announced the execution of a new, binding agreement for the purchase of approximately 1.5 million tpy of US LNG from Venture Global for five years commencing in 2026, to be supplied from Venture Global’s portfolio.

“Global demand for flexible, reliable US LNG is rapidly growing, and Venture Global is proud to work with premier LNG trading companies like Vitol to provide this critical supply to the market,” said Venture Global CEO, Mike Sabel. “Thanks to our innovative model, we have the ability to provide our customers with short, medium, and long-term LNG supply, and this agreement is another important step in diversifying the tenor of our LNG portfolio.”

“Vitol is delighted to be working with Venture Global, a leading producer and supplier of LNG to world markets,” added Pablo Galante Escobar, Global Head of LNG at Vitol. “LNG is important to many economies worldwide. Through this transaction Vitol is expanding its supply base to be able to offer diverse and reliable sources of energy to our customers and partners around the world.”