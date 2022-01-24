Nakilat takes delivery and management of fourth LNG carrier new-build

Nakilat has taken delivery of a new-build LNG carrier, Global Sealine, which will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Limited (NSQL). Built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea, this is the final LNG new-build carrier to be delivered to Global Shipping Co. Ltd, a joint venture between Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures Inc. (Maran Ventures) (40%). Three of its sister vessels were delivered between 2020 - 2021 and are all under time charters.

With a cargo carrying capacity of 174 000 m3, Global Sealine is the second vessel with X-DF propulsion system to join the Nakilat fleet and is chartered to Cheniere Marketing International LLP.

Nakilat’s Chief Executive Officer Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti said: “Nakilat is committed to its environmental goals and supporting the International Mari-time Organization’s (IMO) carbon intensity reduction targets to reduce carbon emissions by 2030. The addition of this vessel to our fleet allows the company to offer greater operational flexibility to our charterers as the X-DF engine propulsion is proven to be more fuel efficient and more environmentally friendly due to the lower Carbon emissions. Moreover, the vessel features significantly lower gas boil-off rate, is equipped with onboard reliquefaction units and complies with all mandatory international and national regulations pertaining to environmental protection.”

The delivery of this vessel brings Nakilat’s to 74 vessels, which is approximately 12% of the current global LNG fleet based on carrying capacity. To date, there are 25 LNG carriers, four LPG carrier and one FSRU vessel being managed and operated in-house by NSQL.