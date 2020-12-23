Meyer Turku delivers LNG-fuelled cruise ship to Carnival

The Meyer Turku shipyard has delivered a 180 000 t LNG-fuelled cruise ship, the Mardi Gras, to Carnival Cruise Line.

The delivery of the Mardi Gras is being considered a very important step for the yard, especially under the circumstances of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are delivering a beautiful and highly advanced ship with world-class technology such as LNG propulsion, to name just one. With these sophisticated systems, she will be one of the most environmentally friendly ships to sail the North-American waters. I am very proud of our team of shipbuilders and would like to thank everyone involved of their dedication during the building process”, CEO of Meyer Turku, Tim Meyer, states.

“We value our partnership with Meyer Turku, which has worked closely with us to deliver a beautiful ship that our guests will love. Mardi Gras’ technology, venues, and accommodations will make this a game-changing vessel in North America. With this delivery, we can now focus our collective efforts on the building of her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, which will arrive from Turku in 2022 in time for our 50th birthday,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Mardi Gras is scheduled to enter service from Port Canaveral, Florida in April 2021.