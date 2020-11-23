Air Liquide announce construction of two biomethane production units in Italy

Air Liquide has announced the construction of its first two biomethane production units in collaboration with its local partner Dentro il Sole (DIS). These two units will be built in Truccazzano (Milan) and Fontanella (Bergamo) in Italy, recycling organic material from agricultural and livestock activities to convert it into biomethane, a renewable energy source.

These investments, which will support the circular economy, are in line with Air Liquide's climate objectives, and will contribute to the development of a low carbon society.

The two new production units, whose entry into operation is scheduled for 2Q2021, will allow the valorisation of agricultural and livestock waste from local farms to the production of liquefied biomethane. The units will have a total production capacity of 3200 tpy, equivalent to about 50 GWh/y. From a circular economy perspective, the two units will also be complemented by one filling station for the supply of bio-LNG and bio-CNG to local transport companies. Open 24 hr/d, seven days a week, the station will be able to refuel up to 100 trucks per day. Air Liquide and DIS partnered with local agricultural operators to produce biomethane for the transport sector.

Air Liquide has developed skills along the entire value chain of biomethane: production from organic and agricultural waste, purification, liquefaction, storage, transport and distribution. The company today has more than 80 stations distributing bio-NGV across Europe and 20 biomethane production units worldwide.