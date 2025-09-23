Equinor starts production from Askeladd Vest subsea field

On 19 September, production started from the Askeladd Vest subsea field in the Barents Sea. The field contributes to continued high and long-term production of LNG from the processing plant at Melkøya.

Askeladd Vest consists of two wells in a new well template tied back to the Askeladd field, which came on stream in 2022.

“Askeladd Vest is an important step in the development of the Snøhvit field and will help maintain full production at Hammerfest LNG until onshore compression starts as part of the Snøhvit Future project in 2028,” said Grete B. Haaland, Equinor's Senior Vice President for Exploration and Production North.

About 700 people normally work at Melkøya, and overall, plant operations account for 1450 full-time equivalents. Hammerfest LNG is the only plant in Northern Europe producing and exporting liquid natural gas.

The plant produces 6.5 billion m3/y of gas. This is the equivalent of about 5% of Norway’s total gas exports, and about 2% of the EU's gas needs. Custom-built LNG vessels leave Melkøya every five days, carrying cooled liquid gas from Hammerfest LNG to the European markets.

Recoverable volumes from Askeladd Vest total about 15 billion m3 of gas, and the investments amount to just over NOK 3 billion.

“Askeladd Vest is a highly profitable project. The project has received substantial deliveries from the Norwegian supplier industry and has created ripple effects on both the local, regional and national scale. The project was also completed with good HSE results,” added Trond Bokn, Equinor's Senior Vice President for Project Development.

Askeladd Vest is part of the original plan for a phased development and operation of the Snøhvit field. The distance from Askeladd Vest to the production facility on Melkøya is 195 km.