Grain LNG sets new record for utilisation and increases global reach

In a record-breaking period, Europe’s largest LNG terminal in Kent, UK, has achieved its highest utilisation record and continued its international reach with the arrival of vessels from eight new countries since the start of the year.

During the month of April, the site reported its highest ever monthly utilisation rate, with the terminal exporting a daily average of 431 GWh of gas, beating its previous record of 412.2 GWh recorded in April 2021. The figure represents 67% of the plant’s total utilisation and equates to approximately 13% of the UK’s total gas demand.

Importation Terminal Manager, Simon Culkin, said: “Current UK gas demand is about average for this time of year, however, the impact of a freeze of Russian gas is being felt across Europe, and as a result we are seeing increased LNG deliveries.”

Grain LNG is of strategic national importance to UK energy infrastructure and security of supply offering direct access to the UK’s National Balancing Point (NBP), one of the world’s leading gas trading hubs. The site has the largest terminal in Europe and eighth largest in the world by tank capacity, on a site that spans over 600 acres.

Grain LNG is currently expanding the terminal after signing a contract with Qatar Terminal Limited in 2020. The site storage will increase to 1.2 million m3 from mid July 2025, and the regasification capacity will increase to 800 GWh per day. As part of the expansion project, Grain will be commissioning a second cryogenic unloading line – and will be the only terminal in Europe able to perform simultaneous unloads.

All the capacity at the terminal is currently fully contracted with capacity becoming available from the end of 2028. Grain LNG intends to launch an Open Season to market this capacity in the near future.