Singapore and Australia make joint statement on energy security

Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia, and Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, have made the following joint statement:

“Singapore and Australia are long-standing friends and comprehensive strategic partners. Our prosperity, security, stability, and economic future are intertwined – including with our region.

“We share a long-standing and deep relationship grounded in strategic trust, open markets, and rules-based trade which underpin the prosperity and security of our people and our region. Reaffirming these shared principles is essential at this time.

“Australia and Singapore share deep concern over the situation in the Middle East and its consequences for our region, such as the impact on energy supply chains and prices.

“We are committed to working together to strengthen energy supply chain resilience, including by deepening regional cooperation, accelerating renewable energy transition, addressing unjustified import and export restrictions, and maintaining open trade flows.

In this context, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthen energy security, to support the flow of essential goods including petroleum oils, such as diesel, and LNG between our two countries, and to notify and consult each other on any disruptions with ramifications on the trade of energy.

“Consistent with our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2.0 joint declaration agreed in October 2025, Australia and Singapore will accelerate negotiations on an arrangement on trade in essential supplies, and will explore options for a future legally-binding commitment involving bilateral arrangements, such as consultation and early notification in case of potential disruptions.

“We call on other trading partners to join us in ensuring global energy supply chains are kept open, for the benefit of the security and prosperity of our peoples.”