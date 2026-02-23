Uniper and GSPC sign long-term LNG supply agreement

Uniper and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. (GSPC) have finalised an up to 10-year LNG agreement for up to 0.5 million tpy LNG deliveries into India. The contract will start in January 2028, under which Uniper will deliver LNG to the GSPC into LNG terminals located on the west coast of India.

The agreement between the two companies comes just a few weeks after the historical summit between Prime minister Modi and Chancellor Merz in Ahmeda-bad, Gujarat, to further boost the bilateral economic ties between the two countries through such energy co-operation.

“The LNG supply agreement with GSPC leverages Uniper’s global energy trading capabilities and expertise in LNG markets to the benefit of both parties. It also represents an important relationship with another important government owned gas company to develop affordable and reliable energy solutions for our customers globally,” said Carsten Poppinga, Chief Commercial Officer, Uniper SE.

“We are aggressively scaling our operations to become an eminent force in India's gas trading sector. This agreement with Uniper, a company in which the German federal government holds a significant stake, serves as a strategic corner-stone in GSPC’s mission to secure competitive, long-term LNG. This partnership is a decisive step toward reinforcing GSPC’s portfolio and bridging the escalating natural gas supply-demand gap across Gujarat and the national market,” added Avantika Singh, IAS, Managing Director, GSPC.