PTTT partners with Centrica

PTT International Trading Pte Ltd (PTTT) and Centrica LNG Company Ltd have signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for a period of 10 years, starting in 2028.

This agreement is built upon the heads of agreement (HoA) signed in June 2025. It marks PTTT’s first long-term LNG sales contract outside of Thailand, delivering cargoes across a range of destinations in Asia, delivered ex-ship basis.

The signing ceremony was attended by Jaturong Worawitsurawatthana, Senior Executive Vice President, International Trading Business Unit, PTT Public Company Ltd, Tanunporn Tangpithakkul, Managing Director of PTTT, Vaitayang Kullavanijaya, Executive Vice President, International Trading – Upstream and Overseas Optimisation, PTT, Arturo Gallego, Executive Vice President, Global Head of LNG, Centrica, and Andy Low, General Manager, LNG Origination – Asia, Centrica.