Deutsche ReGas announces start of construction for LNG terminal in Lubmin

On 20 September 2022, construction started for the first completely privately-funded FSRU-LNG terminal ‘Deutsche Ostsee’, developed by the Lubminer Company, Deutsche ReGas.

“This is an important milestone for our project in which our international team from experienced LNG professionals have been working flat out for months,” said Dr Stephen Knabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche ReGas GmbH & Co. KGaA.

The construction activities serve to strengthen the port for unusually large ships and the creation of a secure berth on the east quay of the Lubmin industrial port. In particular, stronger bollards and some dolphins must be brought in, as well as a sheet piling box to be erected. In addition, maintenance dredging work is carried out, to ensure the depth permitted for the port. Landside will also be a part relocated to the street, set up a security zone and an overpass for the connecting line and a gangway are to be built.

Since it is a question of construction work on the site of the Lubmin industrial port, the Port made the necessary reports to the competent authorities and required applications made. The last pending permit is from 14 September 2022.

The FSRU is managed by the multi-energy group TotalEnergies SE. From 1 December 2022, the LNG terminal is to transport up to 4.5 billion m3 annually into the feed into the German long-distance gas network.