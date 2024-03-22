First ever bunkering operation completed at Hamina LNG

The first ever ship bunkering at Hamina LNG terminal was successfully completed. In co-operation with Rohe Solutions and Glander International Bunkering.

Interest in Hamina LNG is growing consistently in line with the growth in LNG and LBG-run ships. The use of refueling tanks at Hamina’s berth also enables colder LNG directly from storage.

