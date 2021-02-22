Woodside and RWE sign LNG supply agreement

Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte Ltd has entered into a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with RWE Supply & Trading GmbH (RWE) for a supply of LNG from Woodside’s global portfolio for a term of seven years commencing in 2025.

The quantity of LNG to be supplied under the SPA is approximately 0.84 million tpy. The SPA is not subject to final investment decision (FID) on any project.

The SPA builds on Woodside’s and RWE’s strong relationship developed through existing mid-term and spot business in Asia-Pacific and the Atlantic basin.