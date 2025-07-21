MT Group secures contract for Brunsbüttel FSRU LNG terminal

MT Group, a leading European EPC contractor specialising in strategic energy and industrial infrastructure, has been awarded a major contract for the execution of all topside and onshore-based infrastructure at the new jetty in Brunsbüttel FSRU LNG terminal in Germany. The agreement marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening the company’s establishment in Western Europe’s most critical energy transformation efforts.

The contract was awarded by Worley, acting as the project’s engineering lead, on behalf of Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) – Germany’s state-owned operator of FSRUs. Under this agreement, MT Group will execute a full package of all topside and onshore-based infrastructure, including mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, civil installation, and tie-in works into the existing grid system as part of Phase 2 of the terminal’s development, supporting the permanent relocation and integration of the FSRU at its final jetty location.

The Brunsbüttel FSRU terminal is a flagship component of Germany’s national energy security and diversification plan. In response to the stop of Russian pipeline gas following the Ukraine crisis, Germany fast-tracked the deployment of multiple FSRUs to ensure continuous, flexible access to global LNG supplies. The Brunsbüttel facility has been in operation since 2023 and is one of three DET’s operational terminals in Germany. In phase 2, the FSRU will be relocated to a newly constructed jetty.

This is MT Group’s second major contract in Brunsbüttel. In October 2024, the company signed a deal with Gasfin to construct a 50?MW heater facility – a project currently in advanced construction stages.

“This contract marks an extraordinary moment for our company,” said Mindaugas Zakaras, CEO of MT Group. “Being selected to contribute to such a strategically important infrastructure project in Germany is not only a testament to our technical capabilities, but a recognition of the trust we have built across the European energy market. Together with Worley and Deutsche Energy Terminal, we are fully committed to delivering the highest standards of safety, quality, and execution excellence. This project will be a reference of historic importance for MT Group.”