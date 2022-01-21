Condition Assessment Programme for Nakilat’s LNG carrier fleet

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BV Solutions M&O), the marine and offshore technical advisory component of Bureau Veritas Group, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has been awarded a three-year contract by Nakilat, a globally leading energy transportation company, to carry out Condition Assessment Programmes (CAP) for its LNG carrier fleet.

The contract will commence this year and cover 21 of Nakilat’s LNG vessels, all of which will be close to 15 years old (3rd Special Survey) at the time of the CAP survey. All CAP surveys will be scheduled to coincide with Nakilat’s routine dry-docking processes in Qatar.

Bureau Veritas has been at the forefront in supporting innovation in risk management and continued innovation in the evolution of seaborne LNG. A specific methodology has been developed to assess the condition of LNG carriers with both Moss type and membrane containment. The specific LNG carrier programme is described in BV’s NI623 Condition Assessment Pro-gramme for LNG carriers (LNG CAP) – an annex to the NI465 for general CAP surveys.

Paul Shrieve, President of BV Solutions M&O and Vice-President Global Services at Bureau Veritas M&O, said: “Our CAP methodology has been built on more than 20 years of experience, and we have become the industry’s most trusted partner with more than 150 experts around the globe.

“It has also been internationally recognised by oil majors, cargo owners and charterers, and because of this we are able to ensure our clients’ vessels comply with vetting requirements while also making them as commercial as possible.

“A lot of that work has been built on good relationships, and we are excited by the prospect of working with Nakilat on this project. It is particularly pleasing that we will be assessing the quality of vessels based on their cur-rent condition rather than age, this shows the forward-looking nature of Nakilat, and we are looking forward to work getting under way.”

The contract builds on a successful 2021 for BV M&O, with experts performing more than 100 CAP surveys worldwide, of which about 20% were for LNG carriers – reflecting BV’s LNG expertise.