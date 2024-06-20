HEH expands management team

Following more than six years of planning and permitting, the Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) project in Stade is now entering the construction phase. Alejandro Marjalizo, Chief Technical and Operations Officer (CTOO) and member of the Management Board, will be responsible for the technical management. Marjalizo joins HEH from the Spanish energy group, Enagás, and will report directly to CEO, Jan Themlitz.

Marjalizo started at Enagás as an electrical engineer in 2007 and has focused on LNG since 2011. Over the past 13 years, he has worked as a project engineer and as a project manager at LNG terminals in multiple locations, including Huelva, Cartagena, and Barcelona as well as Altamira, Mexico.

“As the first land-based LNG-terminal in Germany, HEH is a project pioneer setting new standards for the energy transition. Alejandro Marjalizo’s experience and Enagás’s expertise as Europe’s largest LNG terminal operator will make a significant contribution to the success of our project,” said Jan Themlitz, CEO of HEH.