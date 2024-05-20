PV GAS receives fourth LNG train

Vietnam Gas Corp. (PV GAS) has received the fourth LNG train at Thi Vai – Cai Mep LNG port, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province. This LNG shipment ensures supply for electricity production, especially in the context of strongly increasing electricity demand due to the intense heat of the peak season.

With close and professional coordination between PV GAS, relevant units and authorities, the process of receiving LNG ships took place safely, effectively and according to the set schedule. The Point Fortin ship was picked up at buoy '0' at 06:00 a.m. on 13 May 2024, then proceeded to dock, connect and pump cargo at 3:56 p.m. on the same day. The pumping operation was completed at 08:00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, ensuring absolute safety for people, property, and the environment.

The Point Fortin ship carrying more than 60 000 t of LNG departing from Bontang port (Indonesia) has docked at Cai Mep port, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province. This shipment was imported by PV GAS from the world's leading LNG supplier – TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia Private Limited (TEGPA), with the purpose of serving the needs of electricity production and industrial production, ensuring ensure national energy security when entering the 2024 dry season.

This shipment was arranged in quite special circumstances with a very urgent and urgent schedule to meet the demand for electricity generation during the peak dry season. Normally, an LNG spot shipment needs to be arranged about 60 days before the delivery date, this time, the purchase offer was made just 20 days before the expected import date. Next, the delivery schedule was pushed up eight days earlier to meet the urgent requirements of Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN). To do this, PV GAS and related parties have made efforts to co-ordinate closely and in good faith to complete the job perfectly.