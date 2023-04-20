Hanseatic Energy Hub awards EPC contract for Stade terminal

Hanseatic Energy Hub GmbH (HEH) has commissioned a consortium led by global EPC specialist, Técnicas Reunidas S.A., to develop the land-based terminal for liquefied gases, subject to HEH´s final investment decision (FID). Further consortium partners are the FCC Group and Entrade GmbH. The privately-organised terminal project is intended to help secure Germany's supply of LNG and green gases from 2027 and, at the same time, prepare for the market ramp-up of hydrogen. The infrastructure and commercial marketing of the hub are designed in such a way that a move to ammonia can take place in a future-flexible manner.

“Our choice of EPC partners is based on many years of experience in the construction of complex infrastructure projects and comprehensive technical expertise in LNG, green gases and hydrogen,” said Johann Killinger, Managing Director and Co-Shareholder of the HEH.

Técnicas Reunidas has designed and developed more than 1000 infrastructure and industrial facilities worldwide. Among them are numerous projects along the value chains for LNG and hydrogen. The company, which is headquartered in Madrid, Spain, will take over the planning and management of the construction phase and will undertake all the equipment and materials supply work for the project. The FCC Group, also from Spain, will carry out all the site preparation work at the Stade industrial park, as well as the construction of the terminal. FCC can draw on extensive experience in the construction of liquid gas tanks. In Spain alone, the company has already built and commissioned eight LNG storage plants. Entrade, a subsidiary of the Turkish ENKA Group, will be responsible for the electromechanical assembly. The engineering and construction company is already active near Stade today.

A FID will be taken in summer 2023. The projected investment volume for the terminal is around €1 billion.

The Hanseatic Energy Hub is a future-flexible modular system for the energy transition that maximises the diverse opportunities offered by the Stade energy region. In a first expansion stage, LNG, as well as green energy sources such as bio-LNG and synthetic natural gas (SNG), can be imported via the emission-free terminal from 2027. The planned regasification capacity is 13.3 billion m3/y. Moreover, the terminal, port, industrial park, and connection infrastructure are designed in such a way that a conversion to ammonia as a hydrogen-based energy source can take place in a modular fashion. The concept also includes additional space reserved in the industrial park for separate ammonia tanks in order to be able to accompany the market ramp-up from the beginning.