Bio-LNG and synthetic LNG: shaping sustainable energy solutions

In the era of energy transition, the increased number of newbuild orders fuelled by LNG demonstrates confidence in LNG and its decarbonisation pathway through its bio and synthetic cousins. Despite their potential, these innovative fuels are not without their share of challenges that require attention and resolution.

One of the key obstacles facing the adoption of bio-LNG and synthetic LNG is the poor development base to produce, distribute, and utilise these fuels on a large scale. The existing LNG infrastructure primarily caters to conventional natural gas, posing a significant barrier to the integration of renewable alternatives.

Empowering shipping and hard-to-abate industries

The availability and scalability of bio-LNG have significantly increased in recent years. With the FirstBio2Shipping, partners Attero, Nordsol, and Titan aim to decarbonise the maritime sector by demonstrating the first industrial plant producing renewable, low-carbon bio-LNG in a standardised and scalable fashion.

Titan, BioValue, Linde Engineering, and Port of Amsterdam are making ground-breaking advancements by constructing the world's largest bio-LNG liquefaction plant. These developments pave the way for a future where bio-LNG becomes a strategic and sustainable supply for ships and trucks, enabling compliance with emission regulations and reducing carbon footprints.

Bio-LNG paving the way for short sea shipping

In the pursuit of sustainable shipping practices, companies such as Baleària have embraced bio-LNG as a transition fuel. As a commitment to the future, the shipping company added the Eleanor Roosevelt to its fleet in 2021 as the world's first fast-ferry with dual-fuel engines and able to run on bio-LNG and with an electrical connection to the port. The company also has nine ships with dual engines prepared to consume 100% biomethane and up to 25% green hydrogen mixtures.

Revolutionising small scale LNG projects

In 2022, Snam and Edison signed an agreement for the joint development of small scale LNG projects in Italy. This initiative will encourage the progressive replacement of diesel and leverage on the Italian LNG sector. The development of the small scale supply chain will also enable the progressive use of bio-LNG, thus further contributing to the decarbonisation plan announced by the EU with its Fit for 55 package.

The LNG industry is actively working to overcome associated challenges with bio-LNG and synthetic LNG. With numerous benefits and the collective efforts of industry players, bio-LNG and synthetic LNG are set to play a pivotal role in shaping a greener and more sustainable energy landscape.

