BOTAS and Argent LNG sign MoU

BOTAS Boru Hatlari ile Petrol Tasima A.S., the state-owned natural gas company of the Republic of Türkiye, and Argent LNG LLC, a US LNG export developer headquartered in Louisiana, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

Under the MoU, BOTAS and Argent LNG will establish a framework for the delivery of US-origin LNG into Türkiye, with onward transmission of gas into neighbouring markets.

“Argent LNG was built to serve exactly this kind of partnership, long-term, strategic, geopolitical, and grounded in a genuine commitment to the energy seccrity of entire regions, not just individual buyers. BOTAS is the right partner to make that real,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO, Argent LNG LLC.