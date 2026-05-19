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  4. BOTAS and Argent LNG sign MoU

BOTAS and Argent LNG sign MoU

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LNG Industry,

BOTAS Boru Hatlari ile Petrol Tasima A.S., the state-owned natural gas company of the Republic of Türkiye, and Argent LNG LLC, a US LNG export developer headquartered in Louisiana, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

Under the MoU, BOTAS and Argent LNG will establish a framework for the delivery of US-origin LNG into Türkiye, with onward transmission of gas into neighbouring markets.

“Argent LNG was built to serve exactly this kind of partnership, long-term, strategic, geopolitical, and grounded in a genuine commitment to the energy seccrity of entire regions, not just individual buyers. BOTAS is the right partner to make that real,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO, Argent LNG LLC.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/19052026/bota-and-argent-lng-sign-mou/

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This article has been tagged under the following:

US LNG news LNG export news LNG import news LNG news in Europe