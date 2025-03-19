ORLEN to supply US LNG to Ukraine

ORLEN and Naftogaz have signed a natural gas supply contract, securing deliveries for Ukrainian consumers already in April. This is the second contract executed under the co-operation agreement established between the two companies earlier this year. The gas will be sourced from the US.

For the purpose of the transaction, involving approximately 100 million m3 of natural gas, ORLEN has procured an LNG cargo from the US, which will be delivered to the Swinoujscie LNG terminal in Poland. After regasification, the gas will be transported to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

“Another contract for the supply of gas to Naftogaz highlights the competitiveness of ORLEN’s offer. We continue to develop our trading expertise and leverage our experience in the US market, enabling us to provide attractive commercial terms to our partners. At the same time, we are proud to contribute to Ukraine’s energy diversification, reinforcing our neighbour’s energy security,” said Ireneusz Fafara, CEO and President of the ORLEN Management Board.

“Stable gas supplies remain our top priority. Co-operation with ORLEN expands Ukraine’s LNG import capacity and enhances energy security. We are diversifying supply sources to ensure a reliable and accessible gas supply, especially amid ongoing Russian attacks on our infrastructure,” added Roman Chumak, Naftogaz Ukraine’s Acting Chairman of the Board.

This is the second supply contract between ORLEN and Naftogaz signed in March 2025. As a result of the previous one, Ukraine will also receive 100 million m3 of gas from an LNG cargo, which will be delivered via the terminal in Lithuania's Klaipeda, where ORLEN has booked a long-term regasification capacity.

Both transactions are based on a memorandum of understanding between ORLEN and Naftogaz on cooperation in natural gas supply, that was signed this year.