Crowley and Naturgy deploy first US LNG carrier to serve Puerto Rico

Crowley has raised the US flag on American Energy, commencing operations of the first domestic LNG carrier to transport US-sourced natural gas to Puerto Rico. The milestone will provide Puerto Rico with increased access to the reliable supply of US-produced LNG, helping address the island’s ongoing power demands.

Crowley and Naturgy have entered into a multi-year agreement that provides for the regular delivery of the US mainland-sourced LNG to Naturgy’s operating facility in Penuelas, Puerto Rico.

The Crowley-owned carrier American Energy, which has capacity of 130 400 m3 (34.4 million gal.) per voyage, will operate in accordance with the U.S. Coast Guard Authorization Act of 1996. The vessel has a CAP 1 rating, certifying its top rating for safety and vessel condition, and its compliance with all regulatory requirements.

“The entry into service of?American Energy?marks a significant step for fuel supply reliability in Puerto Rico for our energy grid, which will greatly benefit our people,” said Puerto Rico Governor, Jenniffer González-Colón. “This partnership is an initiative to act using existing regulations to increase access to a US-based LNG source that expands our options for the stabilisation of our energy grid, as we work towards providing our residents and businesses a more consistently reliable power generation source.”

The 900-ft-long (274 m) LNG carrier builds on Crowley’s 70+ years commitment to Puerto Rico. The company also operates the full-service marine Isla Grande cargo terminal in San Juan for its container and roll-on/roll-off vessels, including two LNG-fuelled ships, and logistics services. Crowley annually delivers more than 94 million gal. of LNG through its LNG Loading Terminal in Penuelas, as well as provides ocean delivery and land transportation using ISO tank containers.

At capacity, each delivery of LNG aboard American Energy provides enough energy to power 80 000 homes for a year. LNG is also a lower-carbon fuel emitting less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to diesel and other traditional energy sources.

“We are proud and privileged to expand US LNG availability in Puerto Rico in partnership with Naturgy,” added Tom Crowley, Chairman and CEO of Crowley Corp. “LNG is an ample, reliable energy source available in the US that provides a more resilient and lower-emission option as part of our nation’s energy portfolio for quickly serving the growing power needs of Puerto Rico while supporting American jobs, American energy production and US national security.”

“This contract strengthens our presence in the global LNG market, particularly in the US, and allows Puerto Rico to obtain a stable and competitive energy supply route,” commented Jon Ganuza, General Manager of Supply and Wholesale Markets, Naturgy.

American Energy will be crewed by US mariners and provide regular service from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Puerto Rico.

“AMO is proud to be a part of this historic partnership that benefits the people of Puerto Rico,” stated American Maritime Officers National President, Willie Barrere. “U.S. Merchant Mariners, many of whom were born in Puerto Rico, sailing on Jones Act vessels, have been reliably delivering goods to the Commonwealth for decades.?Now we will deliver LNG fuel to power the residents and further strengthen the bond between Puerto Rico and our US seafarers.”

“The SIU is tremendously excited about providing crew members for the American Energy,” concluded David Heindel, President of the Seafarers International Union (SIU). “Our members have a long, proud history of working aboard LNG vessels, and our affiliated school in Piney Point, Maryland, regularly conducts U.S. Coast Guard-approved curriculums that help prepare mariners for this kind of work. We congratulate Crowley, and we look forward to helping safe-ly operate the newly reflagged ship.”