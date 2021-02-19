StocExpo postponed to March 2022

StocExpo, the tank storage event, has been postponed from June 2021 to 8 - 10 March 2022 in a decision made in consultation with the community. The live exhibition, conference and associated awards, which regularly attracts key visitors and exhibitors from across the industry’s biggest, best and most innovative players, will be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

As well as networking opportunities and a world-leading exhibition, the bulk storage community will benefit from the insights of some of the industry’s leading experts on a wide range of trends and issues impacting the industry, from cyber security to LNG and beyond.

Also at the event will be a brand new Emergency & Response Zone, a next-gen roundtable debate, with input from StocExpo’s Forty Under 40 (due to be announced in a few weeks), as well as a critical post-COVID-19 market analysis.

To enable that content fix in the meantime however, StocExpo has launched a new digital conference on the 16 and 17 March 2021, ‘The Terminal of Tomorrow’, which will provide the knowledge, resources and tools terminals need to prepare for 2021 and beyond. On day two the conference will connect innovative brands with forward-thinking specifiers to cover innovation and digitalisation trends.

Lourda Derry, COO of Easyfairs UK & Global, says, “We’re thrilled to be able to announce the return of StocExpo; we know how valuable it is to the industry and it’s great to be back in Rotterdam.

“We understand how important it still is for us as humans to connect and continue to foster key relationships face to face. We are confident that, in 2022, we will be able to bring the community back together in a more powerful way than ever! In the lead up to the exhibition, StocExpo will build a community around not only the live event, but also a year-long experience of relevant and insightful content and collaboration by the industry and for the industry, starting with The Terminal of Tomorrow.

“Tank storage was already in a time of transition before the pandemic struck, so now collaboration and knowledge sharing are more important than ever before; it’s the key to the sector’s ongoing success. StocExpo 2022 will be the event for everyone to regroup and reassess and move forward into the future with confidence.”

This decision has been made in close consultation with the industry and due to the ongoing unforeseeable, unavoidable and unprecedented global scope of the Coronavirus pandemic. This has led to the Government implementing ongoing measures to maintain social distancing, further continuing the force majeure situation.

Global Tank Storage Awards will be moving from June alongside StocExpo to March 2022.