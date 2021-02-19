Leading energy projects partner joins Baker Botts in Houston

Baker Botts LLP has announced that Julie Mayo has joined the Energy Projects & Transactions (EPT) Section of its Global Projects Department in Houston.

Mayo joins the company from Norton Rose Fulbright, where she was the leader of the US oil and gas practice and a member of the partnership committee. She has a broad-based energy practice focused on joint ventures, M&A and project development in the oil and gas, LNG, power and renewable sectors, across the entire value chain.

“Julie is highly regarded in the energy market, and her strong practice is a perfect complement to our existing capabilities. She will help expand our dominant footprint in this space even further,” said John Martin, Managing Partner of Baker Botts. “Julie’s exceptional business and legal acumen and strong leadership skills will be an excellent addition to our high-ranking global EPT practice.”

“Julie is a dynamic lawyer who draws rave reviews from clients and peers. She will expand the breadth of our EPT practice, especially in the M&A and joint venture areas,” said Jason Bennett, Head of the Global Projects Group at Baker Botts. “She fits squarely within our strategy in the energy sector, and we are excited to welcome her to Baker Botts.”

“I’m thrilled to join an energy projects practice and firm that I have long admired. Baker Botts has a market-leading practice that provides an excellent platform to serve clients in all sectors of the industry,” said Mayo. “I’m particularly pleased to join a group that is focused on innovation and being at the forefront of the market during this period when the energy industry is rapidly evolving as a result of the energy transition.”

Mayo was the inaugural winner of ExxonMobil’s ‘Power Play Vanguard Award’ for her efforts to promote diversity within the LNG industry. She has also been recognised by clients and peers in a number of publications, including Chambers and Legal 500, and has received accolades such as Women in Business Law’s ‘Best in Energy, Natural Resources and Mining Award’. She earned her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law in 2005, an MPH from Emory University in 2002, and a B.A. from Emory University in 2001.