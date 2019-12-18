New success for Adriatic LNG’s Peak Shaving service procedure

The tender procedure to all operators in the LNG market for the Peak Shaving service, organised by Adriatic LNG for the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, was completed on 17 December.

Peak Shaving is one of the measures of the ‘Emergency Plan’ set by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development decree to ensure security of supply to the national gas system for next winter.

The LNG market operator who won the service will make a quantity of 70 000 m3 of LNG available to Snam Rete Gas, which will be loaded into the Adriatic LNG Terminal’s tanks in 2 – 5 January 2020 slot.

In case of emergency, a reduction or interruption of one or more supply sources, or an exceptional peak of gas demand – this service will allow the LNG stored in the tanks of the terminal to be regasified, and the resulting gas delivered into the national grid.

Within the limits of the quantities of LNG delivered, the service will be available to Snam Rete Gas in 1Q20. The remaining gas will then be returned to the market operator in April 2020.