Nakilat and Shell complete second phase of fleet management transition plan

Nakilat has completed the second phase of its fleet management transition from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited – a total of seven LNG carriers have now been transitioned to its in-house technical and operational management.

The Q-Max LNG carrier Lijmiliya recently became the seventh and final vessel to transition from Shell to Nakilat Shipping Qatar Limited (NSQL) in this second phase transition, bringing the fleet size fully managed by NSQL to 26 vessels, comprising of 22 LNG and four LPG carriers.

Nakilat has been working closely with its long-term partner Shell over the past several years, carrying out comprehensive preparations and planning to ensure the safe and seamless transition of management of these essential assets for Qatar’s gas supply chain. These vessels play a vital role in supporting the global energy supply as well as contributing to Qatar’s aspirations for economic diversification and growth, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Nakilat Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Fadhalah Al Sulaiti said: “This milestone achieved in a safe and timely manner, despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic, is especially meaningful and demonstrates our strong commitment to safely, reliability and efficiency through the provision of quality shipping and maritime services. It would not have been possible without the hard work, meticulous planning and committed efforts of everyone involved in making the second phase transition a great success to be proud of. I would like to extend our appreciation to Shell for offering their expertise in the technical management services and exhibiting operational excellence over the past years, which has transformed into a valuable collaboration between the two companies.”

Al Sulaiti added: “Over the past years, Nakilat has grown in leaps and bounds with the steady expansion of its LNG fleet, which is the largest in the world. The management of our vessels centrally controlled from Qatar allows us to further capitalise on existing synergies with our main charterer (Qatargas), realise operational efficiencies and optimise costs. I would also like to express our gratitude to Qatargas for their cooperation and the continuous support provided throughout our long-term strategic partnership and the entire vessel transition phases. We strive to steer forward through tactfully formulated strategies, seizing potential long-term growth opportunities, strengthening ship management capabilities and enhancing operational excellence in our vision to be a global leader and provider of choice for energy transportation and maritime services.”

The first phase of the fleet management transition between Nakilat and Shell involving 10 LNG carriers began at late 2016 and was completed in August 2017. Shell will continue to manage eight LNG vessels on behalf of Nakilat until the final phase of transition.