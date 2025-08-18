Latham advises on acquisition of Grain LNG
Latham & Watkins has advised the purchaser, an entity owned 50/50 by ECP and Centrica, on the acquisition of Grain LNG from National Grid, the largest electric utility in the UK, for £1.5 billion. Latham also advised the purchaser on its debt financing, and ECP on its shareholder arrangements with Centrica. Located approximately 40 miles east of London, Grain is the largest LNG import and regasification terminal in Europe.
The Latham team was led by London Corporate Partners, David Walker and Beatrice Lo, with Associates, Becky Wee and Darragh Hyland, and Finance Partners JP Sweny and Alexander Buckeridge-Hocking, with Counsel, Evelyne Girio.
