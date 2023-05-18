QatarEnergy awards Technip Energies LNG contract for North Field South Project

Technip Energies has announced that a joint venture, led by Technip Energies (T.EN) in partnership with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), has won a major EPCC contract by QatarEnergy for the onshore facilities of the North Field South Project (NFS).

This award will cover the delivery of two mega trains, each with a capacity of 8 million tpy of LNG. It will include a large carbon dioxide carbon capture and sequestration facility of 1.5 million tpy, leading to 25% plus reduction of greenhouse gas emissions when compared to similar LNG facilities.

The expansion project will produce approximately 16 million tpy of additional LNG, increasing Qatar’s total production from 110 – 126 million tpy.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “We are extremely honoured to have been awarded by QatarEnergy this mega LNG project, along with our long-standing partner CCC, a leading construction company for LNG trains. This award is a testament to the trust, extent, and strength of our relationship with QatarEnergy. This new project also reflects our leadership in the LNG market as well as our proven ability to integrate technologies towards low carbon LNG, critical in solving the trilemma for affordable, available and sustainable energy.”