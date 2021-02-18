IPFH and Fluxys join forces to develop energy transition projects

Hainaut-based intermunicipal company IPFH has entered into a collaboration agreement with Fluxys – a tangible way for both players to help make Europe a carbon-neutral continent by 2050, in line with the European Union’s objectives.

Under the collaboration agreement, IPFH and Fluxys will examine avenues for jointly developing infrastructure with a view to advancing the energy transition. To this end, an IPFH/Fluxys steering committee has been set up to assess the projects that will be proposed.

The partners aim to set up small-scale LNG infrastructure in Wallonia for road transport and inland navigation, two areas that have been growing rapidly in recent years. The use of LNG has an immediate positive impact due to its favourable emissions profile compared to other fossil fuels, both in terms of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and atmospheric pollutants.

At the same time, IPFH and Fluxys will look into gradually replacing natural gas with carbon-neutral gases (biomethane, bio-CNG and bio-LNG) in order to further reduce the carbon impact. Since Fluxys is working on reconfiguring its infrastructure so that it can also transport green hydrogen, the partners will ensure the gradual integration of this energy carrier in the projects covered by their agreement.

Investing in the (bio) LNG sector in Hainaut province is one of the objectives of IPFH’s Strategic Plan for 2020 - 2022. Indeed, IPFH is determined to continue acting as an initiator of renewable energy projects across the province.

For its part, Fluxys is reportedly delighted to contribute to the greening of both road and maritime transport in Wallonia and together with IPFH, to resolutely press ahead with the energy transition, which lies at the very heart of its strategy.