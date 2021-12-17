GTT obtains tank design order from DSME

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of four new LNG carriers.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNG carriers will be fitted with the GTT NO96 L03 membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessels will be delivered in 2024 and 2025.